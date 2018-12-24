Adams posted seven tackles (five solo) and was credited with one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Adams once again started at strong safety with Justin Evans (toe) now on injured reserve. The four-year pro has been productive as an IDP option in Evans' stead over the last three games, as he's posted between five and seven tackles in those contests. He'll look to close out the season strong versus the Falcons in a Week 17 divisional showdown.