Adams will start at strong safety in place of Justin Evans (toe) for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Adams will make his first start of the year against the team that cut him back in September. The third-year pro only has 10 tackles in a reserve role this season, but Adams will see an uptick in responsibility in place of Evans, who averages 6.3 stops per contest in 2018.