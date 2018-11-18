Updating a previous report, Adams will not start Sunday against the Giants in place of Justin Evans (toe), Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Isaiah Johnson will instead fill in for Adams.

Though Adams is listed as the top backup to Evans at free safety on the Buccaneers' official depth chart, the team will instead have Johnson fill in alongside Jordan Whitehead at the back end. Adams only played 10 fewer defensive snaps than Johnson in the 16-3 loss to the Redskins in Week 10, so it wouldn't be surprising if both safeties saw similar usage again Sunday.