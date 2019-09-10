Buccaneers' Andrew Adams: Re-ups with Bucs
Adams signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Adams led Tampa Bay in interceptions last season with four, but he was ultimately let go. As Auman notes, the 26-year-old reunites with his former team just in time to face Cam Newton, who Adams picked off three times in Week 13 last season.
