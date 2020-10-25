Adams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 27-year-old received the questionable tag after being limited at practice throughout the week, but the hamstring issue won't impact his availability for Sunday. Adams played six defensive snaps in the season opener but has exclusively played special teams in the past five games.
