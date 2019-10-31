Adams posted five tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Adams logged 62 defensive snaps overall and posted his second straight five-tackle effort while making a second straight start at strong safety. Adams' playing time has come at the expense of rookie Mike Edwards, who'd allowed an 80.0 percent completion rate and and one touchdown in primary coverage through his first five games this season.