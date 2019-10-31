Buccaneers' Andrew Adams: Records five tackles in loss
Adams posted five tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Adams logged 62 defensive snaps overall and posted his second straight five-tackle effort while making a second straight start at strong safety. Adams' playing time has come at the expense of rookie Mike Edwards, who'd allowed an 80.0 percent completion rate and and one touchdown in primary coverage through his first five games this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Andrew Adams: Re-ups with Bucs•
-
Andrew Adams: Cut by Lions•
-
Giants' Andrew Adams: Competing for starting role•
-
Giants' Andrew Adams: Posts 34 tackles during 2017 campaign•
-
Giants' Andrew Adams: Expected to start for Collins in Week 17•
-
Giants' Andrew Adams: Likely starting at strong safety in Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...