The Buccaneers announced Sunday that they will not tender Adams, making him an unrestricted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

This news could come as a surprise due to the fact that Adams led the team in interceptions last season with four. On top of the interceptions, Adams had a solid 38 tackles (29 solo) in just 13 games. Tampa Bay could still bring Adams back, however, just for less than the $2.05 million tender it would've cost the team.