Buccaneers' Andrew Adams: Set to hit open market
The Buccaneers announced Sunday that they will not tender Adams, making him an unrestricted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
This news could come as a surprise due to the fact that Adams led the team in interceptions last season with four. On top of the interceptions, Adams had a solid 38 tackles (29 solo) in just 13 games. Tampa Bay could still bring Adams back, however, just for less than the $2.05 million tender it would've cost the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...