Buccaneers' Andrew DePaola: Late training camp addition
DePaola (knee) signed with the Bucs on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
DePaola will compete for long-snapping duties with Garrison Sanborn, but it'll be intersting to see if he's going to be healthy enough for Week 1 anyways since he's currently recovering from an ACL tear.
