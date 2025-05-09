Tampa Bay signed Landphere as an undrafted free agent Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Landphere was not drafted after three collegiate seasons at Memphis, but now he'll be getting a chance to prove himself at the pro level anyways. As a senior with the Tigers, he recorded 33 receptions for 379 yards and four touchdowns. He'll have his work to earn a spot on the final roster cut out for him though, as Tampa Bay projects to retain essentially all of its major producers from 2024.