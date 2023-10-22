Nelson (concussion) is active Week 7 against Atlanta.
Nelson sat out last week against Detroit but logged full practices each day this week en route to clearing the league's concussion protocol. Through the first four games of the year, Nelson had accumulated just eight combined tackles, so the reserve linebacker is only on the IDP radar in the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Officially inactive•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Deemed doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Ready to play at Minnesota•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Stays with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Career-best season in '22•