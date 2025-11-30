default-cbs-image
Nelson (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Nelson ended Week 13 prep with a full practice Friday, and he has done enough over the weekend and in pregame warmups to be given the green light to play Sunday. He saw his snap count on defense increase over the Bucs' last four games, but his playing time will likely take a hit due to the return of Haason Reddick (ankle/knee).

