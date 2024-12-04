Nelson (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.
Nelson started at outside linebacker opposite Yaya Diaby against the Panthers in Week 13 due to Joe Tryon-Dhoyinka being ruled out with an ankle injury. Nelson played a season-high 53 defensive snaps and finished with six tackles (five solo), but it appears he may have picked up a shoulder injury in the process. He'll have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
