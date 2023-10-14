Nelson has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Nelson was apparently in concussion protocol all week, although he was a full participant at practice. His doubtful designation indicates he is not trending towards clearing the league's protocols prior to kickoff Sunday. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until a few hours before game time. With Shaquil Barrett (illness) considered questionable, the Bucs could be spread a little thin on the edge. Thus, YaYa Diaby, Markees Watts and Cam Gill have the potential to see increased workloads.