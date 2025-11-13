Nelson (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Nelson popped up on Thursday's injury report with an illness, leaving his status for Sunday's road game against the Bills in question. Due to the absence of Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), the outside linebacker played 92 percent of defensive snaps in last week's loss to the Patriots and made use of the increased opportunity by logging six tackles (three solo). Depending on if Nelson is able to log a practice tomorrow in any capacity, the consistent contributor to the Buccaneers linebacker corps may be sidelined by his immune system.