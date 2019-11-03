Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Done for day
Nelson (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Following fellow edge-rusher Carl Nassib (groin) exiting the contest, the Buccaneers lose another one in the form of Nelson. It's unclear how Nelson picked up the injury, but it's not a good sign that it will force him to miss the remainder of the game. Kevin Minter could be in line to see increased snaps, and it's possible the team will have an update on Nelson's injury following the game or in the coming days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...