Nelson (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Following fellow edge-rusher Carl Nassib (groin) exiting the contest, the Buccaneers lose another one in the form of Nelson. It's unclear how Nelson picked up the injury, but it's not a good sign that it will force him to miss the remainder of the game. Kevin Minter could be in line to see increased snaps, and it's possible the team will have an update on Nelson's injury following the game or in the coming days.

