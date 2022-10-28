Nelson is expected to start at outside linebacker in the absence of Shaquil Barrett (Achilles), Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nelson has recorded two sacks across eight appearances this season, but he's in line for increased opportunities with Barrett sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 2019 fourth-round pick played a season-high 46 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps during Thursday's loss to Baltimore, but he figures to finish around the 60-70 mark moving forward.