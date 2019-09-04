Nelson (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

Early reports suggested that Nelson may miss the season opener with a sprained MCL, but as evidenced by this news, appears ready to go for Week 1. The team may elect to slowly work in the rookie Sunday, especially considering he missed plenty of camp dealing with the injury, but his role remains unclear for now.

