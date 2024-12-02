Nelson recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers.

The Iowa product started opposite Yaya Diaby in Week 13, filling in for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) and logging a season-high 53 defensive snaps. Nelson came just short of bringing down Bryce Young several times, recording three QB hits without a sack. He's now tallied 31 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through Tampa Bay's first 12 games this season. Nelson's role could on the Bucs' defense could continue to expand if he maintains his performance from Sunday.