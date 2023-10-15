Nelson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
As expected, Nelson will be unavailable after being listed as doubtful. In his absence, YaYa Diaby, Markees Watts and Cam Gill could see increased snaps versus Detroit.
