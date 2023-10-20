Nelson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Despite practicing in full all week, Nelson will carry a questionable tag into the weekend. It's possible there are outstanding steps for him to fully clear the league's concussion protocol, and if he can't play in Week 7, it would open up more chances for Cam Gill to rush the passer.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Officially inactive•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Deemed doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Ready to play at Minnesota•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Stays with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Career-best season in '22•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Another sack in Week 17•