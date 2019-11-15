Nelson (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nelson hasn't practiced since suffering the hamstring injury Week 9 at Seattle and will miss his second straight game. Fellow OLB Carl Nassib (groin) was also ruled out, leaving Sam Acho and Kahzin Daniels to serve as reserve options behind Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.