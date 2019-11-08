Play

Nelson (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Bruce Arians indicated earlier in the week Nelson was unlikely to play, so it's no surprise to see he won't be suiting up. Newly-signed Kahzin Daniels should serve as Shaq Barrett's backup at right outside linebacker in his absence.

