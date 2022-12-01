Nelson registered five tackles (four solo), including a sack and an additional tackle for loss, during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns in Week 12.
Nelson put together a productive outing considering he only played 44 snaps (56 percent). The fourth-year pro now has three sacks on the campaign, while Sunday's tackle tally was a season-high figure.
