default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nelson (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After missing practice Wednesday with the rib injury, Nelson managed a limited practice Thursday and upgraded to full participation Friday. He's trending in the right direction, but if there's a setback before Sunday's game, 2024 second-rounder Chris Braswell might benefit in terms of playing time on the edge in Week 13.

More News