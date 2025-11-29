Nelson (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After missing practice Wednesday with the rib injury, Nelson managed a limited practice Thursday and upgraded to full participation Friday. He's trending in the right direction, but if there's a setback before Sunday's game, 2024 second-rounder Chris Braswell might benefit in terms of playing time on the edge in Week 13.