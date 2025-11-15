Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Ready to play at Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson (illness) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Nelson popped up on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday with an illness, but it doesn't seem like it was anything serious, and he's on track to suit up in Week 11. With two-time Pro-Bowler Haason Reddick (ankle) out, Nelson projects to start on the edge opposite 2023 third-rounder Yaya Diaby on Sunday.
