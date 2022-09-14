Nelson tallied two tackles (one solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.

Nelson is expected to have more pass-rushing opportunities this season with the Buccaneers having moved on from Jason Pierre-Paul, and the fourth-year linebacker encouragingly found a way to get to the quarterback right from the jump. Nelson flashed some upside in 2021 with five sacks in a part-time role, and given he now has 43 career games under his belt and no longer has Pierre-Paul impeding his path to playing time, the 25-year-old could be set to surpass last season's numbers.