Nelson tallied four solo tackles, including a sack and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

The fifth-year linebacker returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion in Week 7 but only logged 18 snaps. However, he was back to 25 snaps on defense Thursday and matched his season high in tackles while also recording his first sack since Week 1. As a rotational linebacker, Nelson only retains marginal value in deep fantasy formats that feature IDPs.