Nelson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nelson will be sidelined for his fifth straight game due to the hamstring injury. Carl Nassib, Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) should continue handling the bulk of the reps at outside linebacker.

