Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Nelson has been working through a rib injury during Week 13 prep, but his ability to return to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a sign that the 2019 fourth-rounder is trending in the right direction. Nelson's practice participation Friday will provide more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
