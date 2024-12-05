Nelson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Nelson was sidelined for Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury he likely picked up against the Panthers this past Sunday. His practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his chance of playing this Sunday against the Raiders. Nelson could revert to a reserve role at outside linebacker Sunday if Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is able to return from an ankle injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Impresses with larger role•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Participating in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Exits playoff game•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Records sack in Week 8 loss•