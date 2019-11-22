Play

Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Nelson (hamstring) will not suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith is set to miss a third consecutive contest due to his lingering hamstring issue. With Carl Nassib (groin) and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) both nursing injuries, it's possible that Sam Acho and Kahzin Daniels could see increased reserve work during Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.

