Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Nelson (hamstring) will not suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith is set to miss a third consecutive contest due to his lingering hamstring issue. With Carl Nassib (groin) and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) both nursing injuries, it's possible that Sam Acho and Kahzin Daniels could see increased reserve work during Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.