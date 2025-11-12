Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Secures six stops in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson posted six tackles (three solo) Sunday in a loss to New England.
Nelson compiled the third-most tackles on Tampa Bay while recording a season-high 92 percent defensive snap share in defeat. The increased opportunity came as a result of Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) missing another contest. Nelson has registered 27 tackles (including 3.0 sacks), two forced fumbles and a pick-six across nine games this season.
