Nelson posted six tackles (three solo) Sunday in a loss to New England.

Nelson compiled the third-most tackles on Tampa Bay while recording a season-high 92 percent defensive snap share in defeat. The increased opportunity came as a result of Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) missing another contest. Nelson has registered 27 tackles (including 3.0 sacks), two forced fumbles and a pick-six across nine games this season.

