Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Tampa snags in fourth round
The Buccaneers selected Nelson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 107th overall.
Nelson boasts a great deal of athleticism and production alike, as the 6-foot-7, 271-pound Iowa product posted excellent numbers across the board at the combine (4.82-second 40, 35.5-inch vertical, 11.18 agility score) after posting 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior last year. His weight might be a limitation in the meantime, as he could stand to add about 20 pounds to his frame to more conventionally project as a 3-4 end, but even so he's a candidate to contribute nickel snaps at end when the Buccaneers want to rotate out the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul and Noah Spence. Nelson could be a standout IDP within a couple years.
