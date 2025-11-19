Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Two stops against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson posted two tackles (one solo) during the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Nelson was able to shake off an illness to suit up Sunday and played 60 total snaps (49 on defense, 11 on special teams), though his tackle count was his lowest since Week 5 against the Seahawks (one). The 2019 fourth-rounder has started in each of the Buccaneers' last three games, which has coincided with the absence of Haason Reddick (ankle). Nelson is up to 29 tackles (16 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six through 10 regular-season games.
