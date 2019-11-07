Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Unlikely to play Week 10
Nelson (hamstring), who missed practice Wednesday, is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals as per head coach Bruce Arians, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Nelson exited Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks after just six snaps from scrimmage and nine on special teams due to his hamstring injury. Arians mentioned Wednesday that Nelson would "probably" not be ready to face Arizona in Week 10, which could leave the just-signed Kahzin Daniels as the primary backup to Shaq Barrett at right outside linebacker versus the Cardinals.
