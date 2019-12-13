Play

Nelson (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nelson is set to miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a lingering hamstring injury. As usual, the Buccaneers will rely on Carl Nassib, Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) at outside linebacker.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories