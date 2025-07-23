Walker (undisclosed) was deemed week-to-week on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Walker was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday and head coach Todd Bowles announced Wednesday he is week-to-week. The 29-year-old spent last season with Miami where he recorded 68 tackles before signing with Tampa Bay in March. The Buccaneers are missing one starting inside linebacker after K.J. Britt left in free agency, and Walker is expected to be in line for the job with Deion Jones and SirVocea Dennis also competing for an opportunity.