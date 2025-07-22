Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Placed on NFI list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bucs placed Walker (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.
Walker dealt with a knee injury at the end of the 2024 season, but it's possible he's nursing some other type of injury to begin camp. After tallying 68 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, across 14 regular-season contests with the Dolphins last year, Walker signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay back in March. He's expected to be a key contributor in the Bucs' linebacker group in 2025.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Heads to Tampa Bay•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Tallies 68 stops in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Still not practicing•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Out for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Anthony Walker: Tallies first sack of season•