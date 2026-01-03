Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Walker tweaked his ankle on the game's first snap and will be unable to return to the contest. Deion Jones will likely help fill the special-teams snaps that Walker was set to play in Week 18.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Questionable to return with ankle•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Headed to Tampa Bay•
-
Anthony Walker: Working out for former team•
-
Anthony Walker: Released by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Nearing return to field•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Walker: Sidelined with knee injury•