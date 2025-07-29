Walker has not participated in training camp practices due to a knee injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Walker opened camp on the NFI list, and the injury is severe enough for him to be considered week-to-week. That puts him in jeopardy of missing the Bucs' preseason games, starting with their opener against the Titans on Aug. 9. SirVocea Dennis and Deion Jones will have the opportunity to compete for starting snaps at inside linebacker beside Lavonte David while Walker is recovering from his injury.