Winfield (knee) is active for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Commanders.
Winfield will return to action Sunday after missing the team's final four games of the regular season with a knee injury. The safety will be a valuable addition to Tampa Bay's secondary versus the impressive passing attack of Washington.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Returns to full session•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Likely returning to practice soon•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Out versus New Orleans•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: DNP to open week•