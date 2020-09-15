Winfield recorded six tackles (three solo) and was credited and defensed one pass in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

As expected, the rookie drew the start at strong safety and more than held his own, helping limit legendary Saints signal-caller Drew Brees to 160 yards passing on 5.3 yards per attempt and the New Orleans ground attack to 2.4 yards per rush. Winfield repeatedly demonstrated his extremely well-rounded game during training camp practices, and his elevated tackle total in his first game as a pro appears to be an extension of the upside he demonstrated this summer.