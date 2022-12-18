Winfield (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Winfield will therefore make his return from a two-game absence after managing to turn in limited practices throughout the week. The star safety's return coincides with that of position mate Mike Edwards (hamstring), meaning the Buccaneers will have the back end of their defense intact against the Bengals' dangerous air attack.
