Winfield is active for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The starting free safety injured his foot during Friday's practice and missed Saturday's session, but the injury was never believed to be serious, as Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said he still expected Winfield to play Monday night, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. Winfield has 28 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in four games this season.