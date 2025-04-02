Winfield agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Winfield converted the vast majority of his $21 million salary into a signing bonus, creating more than $15.8 million in cap space for the Bucs. Winfield appeared in just nine regular-season games last season due to injuries, finishing with 60 tackles (34 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a 58-yard touchdown. Winfield is under contract through 2027.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Solid in injury-shortened year•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Active for wild-card round•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Returns to full session•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Likely returning to practice soon•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Out versus New Orleans•