Winfield agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Winfield converted the vast majority of his $21 million salary into a signing bonus, creating more than $15.8 million in cap space for the Bucs. Winfield appeared in just nine regular-season games last season due to injuries, finishing with 60 tackles (34 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a 58-yard touchdown. Winfield is under contract through 2027.