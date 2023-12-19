Winfield recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Winfield didn't have a hand in any sacks or turnovers, but he provided a team-leading tackle total that also marked his fourth double-digit tally of the campaign. Winfield has been on a stretch-run tear this season, as he's now averaging 10.4 tackles per contest in his last five games, a stretch during which he's also compiled two sacks, two forced fumbles and four defensed passes, including an interception.