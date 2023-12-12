Winfield recorded eight tackles (four solo), including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Winfield tied with K.J. Britt for second on the team in tackles while recording a sack for the second straight game. The fourth-year pro now has at least eight stops in four straight games as well, leading to a career-high 97 tackles. Winfield is also boasting career-best figures in forced fumbles (four) and defensed passes (11) while tying his previous high-water marks in sacks (four), interceptions (two) and fumble recoveries (three).