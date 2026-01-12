Winfield registered 93 tackles (53 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight defensed passes, including two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 17 games during the 2025 season.

It was another season of across-the-board IDP production for the veteran safety, who tied the second-highest snap count of his career (1,034) and got back on the board in the interception column after going without a pick for the first time in his career during an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. Winfield's tackle total was the third highest of his career, while his eight pass breakups were second only to the 12 he compiled in the other 17-game season of his NFL tenure to date, the 2023 campaign. Winfield will once again slot into the starting strong safety role in 2026 as one of the leaders of a talented Buccaneers defense.