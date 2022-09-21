Winfield tallied seven tackles (six solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2.

The star safety enjoyed his second consecutive productive showing to open the season. Winfield has stood out early from an IDP perspective with 13 tackles, an interception and a sack across his first two games, perhaps foreshadowing a breakout third season in the Buccaneers' aggressive defensive scheme.