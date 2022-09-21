Winfield tallied seven tackles (six solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2.
The star safety enjoyed his second consecutive productive showing to open the season. Winfield has stood out early from an IDP perspective with 13 tackles, an interception and a sack across his first two games, perhaps foreshadowing a breakout third season in the Buccaneers' aggressive defensive scheme.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Standout effort in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Utilized in more versatile fashion•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Full go for first practice•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Nine tackles in playoff loss•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Records sack in wild-card win•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Excels in second season•