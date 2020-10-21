Winfield furnished five tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.
The rookie wasn't able to make any impact plays, but he had another solid day on the tackle front and helped limit Aaron Jones to a minuscule 1.5 yards per carry on 10 rush attempts. Winfield now has at least five stops in five of his first six contests, numbers that he's supplemented with two sacks, three defensed passes and a forced fumble.
